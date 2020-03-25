Josie Canseco Shares Impressive Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Josie Canseco dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Canseco, who is one of the most impressive models in the game, posted a video of herself wearing a maroon bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw some straight fire out of Canseco, and this post is proof she’s as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? (@josiecanseco) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this video from Canseco? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to her content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star by every metric and measurement, and her Instagram is concrete proof of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? (@josiecanseco) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? (@josiecanseco) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? (@josiecanseco) on Nov 17, 2019 at 9:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????? (@josiecanseco) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:39am PDT