Samantha Hoopes Heats Things Up With Stunning Pink Bikini Clip
Samantha Hoopes definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a stunning bikini clip on Instagram with her millions of followers from one of her swimsuit shoots.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she got ready for her shoot while rocking a sheer pink two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post, but took time out in her caption to thank those on the front line of fighting the pandemic. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share including, one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her jaw-dropping appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
