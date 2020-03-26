Camille Kostek Wears White Bikini In Stunning Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek lit Instagram on fire with a recent post.

Kostek, who is one of the most popular models in the industry, posted a video of herself wearing a white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest thing you’ll see on the internet all day? I can’t say for sure, but I can promise that it won’t be the worst. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’ll like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

What are we all thinking here about this post from Kostek? I’m thinking it’s a great example of how she can cut loose online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star in every sense, and that’s why we’re such gigantic fans. Well done, Camille! Now, let’s all take a glance at a few more of her photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Mar 14, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Feb 9, 2020 at 10:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jan 18, 2020 at 6:51pm PST