Jen Selter Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram
Jen Selter got things going on Instagram with a recent picture.
Selter, who is one of the most famous fitness models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a red and black sports bra for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In case you were wondering whether or not her fans liked it, I can promise you they did. I know this because it got more than 50,000 likes in a few hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you’re not also impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Selter heat up the internet on a regular basis for all of her fans? I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she lit things up for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram