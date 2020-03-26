Jen Selter Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter got things going on Instagram with a recent picture.

Selter, who is one of the most famous fitness models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a red and black sports bra for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were wondering whether or not her fans liked it, I can promise you they did. I know this because it got more than 50,000 likes in a few hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you’re not also impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Selter heat up the internet on a regular basis for all of her fans? I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she lit things up for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Mar 4, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 11, 2020 at 4:51pm PST