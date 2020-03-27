Lais Ribeiro Heats Up Instagram With Lingerie Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro tried to nuke the internet with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself wearing black and silver lingerie, and this one is absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know wild snaps when we see them on Instagram, and there’s no question at all that this one lives up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I can promise you won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes Ribeiro torching down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her amazing pictures. You’re going to like every single one! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 2, 2020 at 2:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 29, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:28am PST