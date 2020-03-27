Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wins Day With Racy Topless Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez hands down won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing little more than a red skirt and black hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain anything about where it was taken or who it was for and simply captioned it, “Quarantine day ?!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram