Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wins Day With Racy Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez hands down won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing little more than a red skirt and black hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain anything about where it was taken or who it was for and simply captioned it, “Quarantine day ?!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jan 17, 2020 at 3:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Aug 27, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jul 22, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on May 9, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on May 8, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT