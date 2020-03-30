Chrissy Teigen Wins Day With A Couple Of White Lingerie Shots
Chrissy Teigen hands down won the day Monday when she shared a couple of racy lingerie shots on Instagram from one of her trips down the catwalk.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff during a fashion show while wearing nothing more than a white lace satin bra and matching underwear. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain anything about where or when it was taken, but the post was definitely can’t-miss! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless while lounging in bed.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are sensational!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram