Chrissy Teigen Wins Day With A Couple Of White Lingerie Shots

Chrissy Teigen hands down won the day Monday when she shared a couple of racy lingerie shots on Instagram from one of her trips down the catwalk.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff during a fashion show while wearing nothing more than a white lace satin bra and matching underwear. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain anything about where or when it was taken, but the post was definitely can’t-miss! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless while lounging in bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 6, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 15, 2016 at 9:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST