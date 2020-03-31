Clarissa Bowers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Clarissa Bowers hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a colorful red floral two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the fantastic picture and simply captioned it, “I’ll be going live with @si_swimsuit and @Margotzamet today at 6pm CT. I have never done an IG Live, I’m honestly not sure if ‘IG Live’ is intended to be used as a noun or a verb, but feel free to tune in and explain it to me!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic bikini and looking amazing.

Judging by the pictures, she’s another great pick for the annual swimsuit issue. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

