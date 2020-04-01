Blanca Padilla Wins Day With Series Of White Bikini Shots
Blanca Padilla hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping white bikini shots on Instagram.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed rocking a racy two-piece string swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Happy timzz ~ …little did we know about what 2020 had in store.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking pink lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram