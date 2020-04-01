Rita Ora Wears Black Bra In Impressive Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora didn’t disappoint her fans with a recent Instagram post.

The superstar singer posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra, and I’m guessing this is one you’ll want to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest post we’ve ever seen out of Ora on Instagram? Most certainly not, but there’s still a 100% chance you’ll want to see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Ora is out there dropping snaps and shots like the one above for her loyal followers. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s a fact, and you’d have to be out of your mind to disagree. Well done, Rita. Now, let’s enjoy a few more of her amazing snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 16, 2020 at 1:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jan 20, 2020 at 10:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 25, 2019 at 7:23am PST