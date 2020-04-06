Devon Windsor Wears A Black Bikini In Instagram Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Devon Windsor dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Windsor, who just hit the two million followers mark, dropped a video of herself wearing a black bikini, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great Instagram posts when we see them, and this video from Windsor is one of the best things you’ll see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s a classic example of Windsor’s ability to light the internet on fire on regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Devon! Well done! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Abigail Ratchford Wears A Bikini In 2 Great Instagram Pictures
Alana Blanchard Goes Topless In Insane Instagram Picture
Olivia Munn Wears White Bikini-Top In Sizzling Instagram Picture
Anastasia Ashley Wears Skimpy Bikini In Stunning Instagram Pictures