Devon Windsor Wears A Black Bikini In Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Windsor, who just hit the two million followers mark, dropped a video of herself wearing a black bikini, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great Instagram posts when we see them, and this video from Windsor is one of the best things you’ll see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s a classic example of Windsor’s ability to light the internet on fire on regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Devon! Well done! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 14, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Feb 23, 2020 at 7:15am PST