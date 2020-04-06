Genevieve Morton Rocks Instagram With Insane Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Genevieve Morton didn’t hold back at all on Instagram with a recent post.

Morton, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and it’s not tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is this snap not tough to look at, but there’s a high chance it’ll be one of the best pictures you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Apr 4, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Morton? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to her Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Genevieve! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT