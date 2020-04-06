Pamela Anderson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot
Pamela Anderson definitely did her best to torch the internet on Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram.
The 52-year-old former Playboy cover model/actres looked amazing as she posed for the racy black-and-white snap wearing a barely-there sweater and skirt combo. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Forgive yourself.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The “Baywatch” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking lingerie and looking sensational!
