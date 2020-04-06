Pamela Anderson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson definitely did her best to torch the internet on Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram.

The 52-year-old former Playboy cover model/actres looked amazing as she posed for the racy black-and-white snap wearing a barely-there sweater and skirt combo. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Forgive yourself.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

The “Baywatch” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking lingerie and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 23, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 6, 2020 at 5:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:19pm PST