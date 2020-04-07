Elsa Hosk Wins Day With Racy Black Lingerie Shot
Elsa Hosk hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a series of black lingerie shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the set of racy snaps wearing nothing more than a white cropped top with black underwear while in bed.
She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it in part, "Hope you are all staying safe and cozy."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing nothing except black lingerie and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!
