Frida Aasen Heats Things Up With Terrific Pink Bikini Shot

Frida Aasen did her best to really heat things up Tuesday when she shared a terrific bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a tiny pink two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t say much about the great post and captioned it, “Flashback to a summer day in the Hamptons. When we had no idea of what was facing us. Been quarantined now for a few weeks… still feels so crazy to be in this time. Hope everyone is staying safe.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:29am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing white lingerie and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:16am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:49am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 6, 2019 at 7:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:49am PST