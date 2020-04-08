Alexina Graham Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alexina Graham did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram for her followers.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a chocolate one-piece suit for the snap taken for Issue magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “An accurate representation of me in the garden today, trying to get a little sun but not too much Outtake from @issue_official @calebandgladys #keepsafe #stayhome.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking red lingerie and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

