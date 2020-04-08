Alexis Ren Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Alexis Ren hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps wearing a white two-piece swimsuit top while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I’ll never take this for granted again.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her posing topless and looking sensational!

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

