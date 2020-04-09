Alana Blanchard Wears Bikini In Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alana Blanchard didn’t disappoint with a new Instagram post Wednesday night.

The American-born surfer posted an outstanding photo of herself wearing a bikini for her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Blanchard drop down from the clouds with some amazing content. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Well, I think this photo is proof that she hasn’t lost a step at all. Give it a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Blanchard when it comes to her ability to dominate Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she regularly turns up the heat. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Ana Cheri Shares Scandalous Instagram Photo For Her Fans
Danielle Herrington Shares 2 Wild Lingerie Pictures On Instagram
Alana Blanchard Wears Bikini In Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]