Maxim’s Lorena Rae Wins Day With Stunning Topless Shot For May/June Issue
Maxim’s Lorena Rae hands down won the day Friday when the magazine revealed her as its new cover model for the May/June issue with a topless shot.
The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing no top at all and just a sheer mint green skirt.
The magazine didn't have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, "Meet Maxim's May/June cover model Lorena Rae. The German stunner is headed to superstardom at her own pace. For more on @lorena go to maxim.com, link in bio. Photographed on Feb 14th in NYC by @gilles_bensimon."
The lingerie model's social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her posing topless and wearing just white bikini bottoms while looking sensational!
