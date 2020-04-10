Maxim’s Lorena Rae Wins Day With Stunning Topless Shot For May/June Issue

share on facebook tweet this

Maxim’s Lorena Rae hands down won the day Friday when the magazine revealed her as its new cover model for the May/June issue with a topless shot.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing no top at all and just a sheer mint green skirt.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, “Meet Maxim’s May/June cover model Lorena Rae. The German stunner is headed to superstardom at her own pace. For more on @lorena go to maxim.com, link in bio. Photographed on Feb 14th in NYC by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Apr 10, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her posing topless and wearing just white bikini bottoms while looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorena) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorena) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorena) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorena) on Dec 15, 2019 at 7:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorena) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:38am PST