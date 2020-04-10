Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Heats Things Up With Josie Maran Throwback Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit definitely heated things up Friday when it shared a Josie Maran throwback bikini shot on Instagram.

The 41-year-old former SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a white bikini while lounging on the beach.

The magazine didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Flashback Friday: Josie Maran and an inflatable chair are our early 2000 dreams come true. [ @walterechin // Hawaii // SI Swimsuit 2000 ]."

The swimsuit magazine’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures its shared of some of the world’s top models like Samantha Hoopes, Haley Kalil, Kate Bock, and more from their past photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of multi-cover model Kate Upton from her appearance in the 2018 issue that is truly can’t-miss!

