Allie Ayers Wins Day With Incredible Yellow Bikini Shot
Allie Ayers hands down won the day Monday when she shared an incredible bikini shot on Instagram for her tens of thousands of followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the fun snap rocking a yellow and white two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.
She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "lol remember lipstick?"
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking an animal print and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can't-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram