Arianny Celeste Wears Stunning Outfit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste did her best to start a fire on Instagram with a recent picture.

The American-born model and UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in a sexy black outfit, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it, and there’s no doubt at all this one from Celeste is incredible on every level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that post is a perfect example of how great Celeste can be when it comes to burning down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she decides to drop bombs online, you know you’re in for an outstanding time. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Apr 1, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT