Kelly Gale Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kelly Gale did her best to torch the internet Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing no top and holding a towel in front of her. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “Me watching the sunset captured by @cameron_hammond.”  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her wearing a pink bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

