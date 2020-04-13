Pamela Anderson Drops Scandalous Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson rocked Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar model posted a scandalous photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat for the world to see, and this one is a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret at all that Anderson is one of the best models to ever live, but it never hurts to get a reminder of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what she accomplished here. Give it a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Apr 9, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time on Instagram whenever Anderson is out here dropping straight fire like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she turns up the heat, you better just watch out! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 8, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:22am PST