Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Posts Topless Instagram Video Of Lily Aldridge

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently dropped a fire Instagram video of Lily Aldridge.

The popular publication shared a video of Aldridge topless, and this spicy post might have you wondering if it goes a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute since we last saw Aldridge just rock the internet with insane Instagram content, and this might be her best work ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the video from SI Swimsuit below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Apr 11, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from SI Swimsuit and Aldridge? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go before you might go a bit too far. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Lily! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more times she stunned us on Instagram! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 29, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Jun 12, 2018 at 11:14am PDT