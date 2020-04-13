Sara Underwood Wears Red Swimsuit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood burned up Instagram with a recent snap.

The American-born star model posted a photo of herself wearing a red swimsuit, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been awhile since we last saw Underwood really bring the heat online, but this post is proof that she hasn’t lost a step. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever Underwood is out there rocking the internet like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best in the game, and it’s very easy to see why. All she does is impress us on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 4, 2020 at 12:33pm PST