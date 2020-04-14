Kim Kardashian Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot
Kim Kardashian definitely did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy topless shots with her millions of followers on Instagram.
The 39-year-old reality star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps rocking no top with a black suit jacket and matching pants.
She didn't have to explain much about the jaw-dropping pictures and simply captioned her post, "Really thinking about this blonde hair @chrisappleton1 @bfa."
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking nothing except lingerie and looking sensational!
