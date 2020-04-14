Kim Kardashian Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian definitely did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy topless shots with her millions of followers on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps rocking no top with a black suit jacket and matching pants. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping pictures and simply captioned her post, “Really thinking about this blonde hair @chrisappleton1 @bfa.”(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking nothing except lingerie and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 24, 2020 at 7:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 30, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT