Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Incredible Instagram Video Of Josephine Skriver

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heated up Instagram with a Tuesday morning video of Josephine Skriver.

The Danish-born model rocked a variety of different swimsuits in the video celebrating her 26th birthday, and it’s awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. We especially know fire content when Skriver is involved, and that’s exactly what this post is all about. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday @josephineskriver! ???????? A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Apr 14, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

You’re simply out of your mind if you think Skriver is anything other than a superstar. She’s one of the best models in the game, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she’s impressed us all! Every single one is great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:42am PST