Antje Utgaard Wears Yellow Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Antje Utgaard obliterated Instagram with a recent post.

The star model posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini for all of her fans to see, and it’s absolutely amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a little bit since we last saw Utgaard heat things up online, and this post is proof she hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

You know you’re in for a wild time on Instagram whenever Utgaard is out here tearing down her feed with no effort at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she stunned everybody online. You’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:21am PDT