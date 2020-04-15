Paris Hilton Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bubble Bath Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Paris Hilton hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot of her in a bath tub covered in bubbles.

The 39-year-old socialite looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the terrific snap wearing a bright yellow halter top with her hair pulled up for her appearance in Gay Times magazine in 2018 taken my photographer Vijat Mohindra, per the Daily Mail. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She captioned the incredible post simply, “#BubbleBathTime by @VijatM in his new photography book #HighGloss.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

The media personality’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a racy gold one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Paris Hilton Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bubble Bath Shot
Brittney Palmer Shares Scandalous Instagram Picture
16 Photos That Prove Stephanie Ruhle’s Instagram Is A Sight To See [SLIDESHOW]
Alessandra Ambrosio Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture