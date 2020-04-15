Paris Hilton Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bubble Bath Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Paris Hilton hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot of her in a bath tub covered in bubbles.

The 39-year-old socialite looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the terrific snap wearing a bright yellow halter top with her hair pulled up for her appearance in Gay Times magazine in 2018 taken my photographer Vijat Mohindra, per the Daily Mail. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She captioned the incredible post simply, “#BubbleBathTime by @VijatM in his new photography book #HighGloss.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

The media personality’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a racy gold one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 10, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 10, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:32am PDT