Devon Windsor Wears Blue And White Bikini In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor gave her fans a show with a Thursday swimsuit Instagram post.

The star model posted two photos of herself wearing a blue and white bikini for the world to see, and they’re both excellent. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret at all that Windsor is a star when it comes to heating up the web, and this post is more proof of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give both shots a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Windsor’s skills on Instagram. She’s the definition of an elite talent. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She lights up the internet like it’s going out of style, and there’s plenty of proof to back that fact up. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Feb 17, 2020 at 9:00am PST