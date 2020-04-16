Grace Elizabeth Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Grace Elizabeth hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping lingerie shots on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a variety of white lace bra and underwear sets. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Dreamy @forloveandlemons for @victoriassecret.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black and white lace underwear sets and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Mar 21, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Jan 14, 2020 at 8:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Aug 8, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 9, 2018 at 8:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:18pm PST