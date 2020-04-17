Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Wins Day With Black Bikini Clip
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Tanaye White hands down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram.
The swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff and danced in the video rocking a black string two-piece swimsuit top and sunglasses. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “cheers to my cool girls song by @tovelo.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The model’s social media account is just as great with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, another great pick by the magazine! Can’t wait to see her in the annual swimsuit issue!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram