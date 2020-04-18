Demi Rose Wears An Orange Bikini In Scandalous Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Demi Rose had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Rose, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing an orange bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the greatest picture we’ve ever seen out of Rose? I think the answer to that is no, but I’m not ready to rule it out of the running. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a huge fan of Demi Rose. She’s one of the best models in the game, and it’s not hard to see why. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re for a wild time. Here are a few more golden posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Demi Rose Wears An Orange Bikini In Scandalous Instagram Picture
Myla Dalbesio Wears Red Bikini In Great Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]