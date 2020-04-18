Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Wins Day With Racy Selfie Shots Of Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk And More
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hands down won the day Saturday when they dropped a handful of racy selfie shots of Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and more.
In one snap, the 28-year-old Ratajkowski looked amazing as she posed wearing little more than a red negligee. In another shot, Jasmine Sanders rocks a white bikini while taking a mirror selfie. Then there’s one of 34-year-old Shayk, wearing a hot pink two-piece swimsuit. Oh and did we mention, one photo of Gigi Hadid wearing only a bathrobe. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Saturday Selfies: Mirror Edition. Who did it best?”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The swimsuit magazine’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps its shared from behind-the-scenes snaps of the annual swimsuit photo shoots to the throwback shots of its models in the swimsuit magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one stunning throwback picture of model Josie Maran rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
