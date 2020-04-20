Rose Bertram Stuns On Instagram With Several Bikini Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rose Bertram set Instagram on fire with a recent post.

The star model dropped several revealing photos of herself wearing a bikini, and you’re not going to want to miss a single one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of the best content you’ll see on the internet all day, I think there’s a high chance these snaps will be near the top of the list. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them all a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

Will it ever get old watching Bertram nuke the internet on a regular basis? I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a wild time. Here are a few more classic examples! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Arianny Celeste Wears Black Sports Bra In Instagram Picture
Georgia Fowler Posts Great Bikini Picture On Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens Wears Black Bra In Instagram Picture
Jasmine Sanders Wears Yellow Bikini In Instagram Video