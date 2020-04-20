Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture
Alessandra Ambrosio dominated Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.
The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini for her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the most insane swimsuit picture you’ll see on the internet all day? Can’t say for sure, but it’s very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Ambrosio torch down the internet on a regular basis? I think the answer to that is obvious and it’s no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
You know you’re in for a wild time whenever she cranks up the heat! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram