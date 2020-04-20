Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio dominated Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini for her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most insane swimsuit picture you’ll see on the internet all day? Can’t say for sure, but it’s very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Ambrosio torch down the internet on a regular basis? I think the answer to that is obvious and it’s no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know you’re in for a wild time whenever she cranks up the heat! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 4, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT