Kate Hudson Posts Terrific Braless Throwback Shot Rocking Crop Top And Jeans

Kate Hudson posted a terrific throwback shot on Monday on Instagram showing her rocking a crop top and jeans on the cover of RollingStone magazine.

The 41-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap wearing no bra, a pink cropped top and blue jeans on the cover of the issue.

She didn't have to explain much about the snap that included a headline that dealt with her role in the film, "Almost Famous" in 2000.

The superstar's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a racy blue swimsuit and looking sensational.

