Pamela Anderson Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson burned up Instagram with a recent post.

The legendary model posted a photo of herself topless and wearing a cowboy hat for the world to see, and it’s a wild post. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know insane snaps when we see them here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and there’s no doubt this one from Anderson is wild. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you’re disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Apr 16, 2020 at 5:47pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Anderson? I’m thinking that’s a classic example of how great she is online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she set the internet on fire. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 8, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 6, 2020 at 5:48am PST