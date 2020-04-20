Stella Maxwell Smolders In Revealing Number On Cover Of Numero Issue
Stella Maxwell definitely heated things up Monday when she shared an incredible snap of her wearing a revealing dress for the cover of Numero Netherlands.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for the shot rocking a sheer sundress. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the great post simply, “@numero_netherlands shot on film by @fabrizziodelrincon styled by @yanakamps.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her wearing a white one-piece suit and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful of her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!
