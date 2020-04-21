Martha Hunt Smolders With Revealing White Cropped Tank Top Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Martha Hunt did her best to heat things up Tuesday when she posted a revealing snap on Instagram wearing a white cropped tank top.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she posed for a couple of shots wearing a tank top with khaki pants. In one picture, the lingerie model shows off of her white bra under the white top. .(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “shoutout to @j_mcd for dealing with all the moods.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

The model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless for the cover of Maxim magazine and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Oct 3, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Sep 1, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Aug 8, 2019 at 6:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on May 1, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST