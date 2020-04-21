Martha Hunt Smolders With Revealing White Cropped Tank Top Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Martha Hunt did her best to heat things up Tuesday when she posted a revealing snap on Instagram wearing a white cropped tank top.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she posed for a couple of shots wearing a tank top with khaki pants. In one picture, the lingerie model shows off of her white bra under the white top. .(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “shoutout to @j_mcd for dealing with all the moods.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

The model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless for the cover of Maxim magazine and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Camille Kostek Starts A Fire On Instagram With Scandalous Picture
Izabel Goulart Shares Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram
Caitlin Arnett Wears Revealing Swimsuit In Instagram Picture