Paulina Gretzky Wears Skimpy Bikini In Amazing Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Paulina Gretzky started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

The internet star posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini while relaxing in a pool, and it’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know wild pictures when we see them here at The Smoke Room, and this one from Gretzky is downright absurd. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’ll be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Paulina Gretzky and her unreal skills online. They never disappoint at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her fire pictures. Every single one is amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Dec 19, 2019 at 1:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Apr 29, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Mar 1, 2019 at 8:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 22, 2019 at 8:27am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jan 25, 2019 at 6:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 21, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT