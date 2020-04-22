Charlotte McKinney Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Topless Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Charlotte McKinney hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping topless shots.

The 26-year-old super model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for a series of colorful and black-and-white pictures wearing no top, with black bikini briefs and a hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Me and @jakerosenberg did our first FaceTime photoshoot.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

The model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.   (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not share, including one snap of her wearing a red one-piece and looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Charlotte McKinney Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Topless Shots
Ana Cheri Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture
Sailor Brinkley Cook Goes Topless In Instagram Picture
Rosanna Arkle Goes Topless In Shocking Video