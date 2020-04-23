Elsa Hosk Heats Things Up With Stunning Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Elsa Hosk definitely heated things up Thursday after she shared a couple of jaw-dropping lingerie shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing an off-white lace neglige while sitting in bed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Slow rainy days.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Sailor Brinkley Cook Goes Topless In Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]