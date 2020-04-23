Rita Ora Shares Wild Lingerie Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora dominated Instagram with a Thursday post.

The talented singer posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie, and I can promise you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know amazing pictures on Instagram when we see them. It’s what we do, and there’s no doubt at all we loved this one from Ora. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

You know you’re in for an amazing time online whenever Ora is out here dropping photos like the one above for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best in the game, and that’s why we’re such huge fans! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:00pm PST