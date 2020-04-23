Tanya Mityushina Wears Red Swimsuit In Outstanding Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Tanya Mityushina heated things up on Instagram with a recent picture.

The Russian-born model posted a photo of herself wearing a red swimsuit for the entire world to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest or most insane picture we’ve ever seen out of Mityushina? Not even close, but it’s still going to be worth every second of your time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT

What are we all thinking here about this post? Again, it’s not the most insane picture we’ve ever seen out of Mityushina, but I think we can all agree it was pretty good. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she impressed us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Apr 14, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Mar 4, 2020 at 12:47pm PST