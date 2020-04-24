Devon Windsor Posts Scandalous Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor rocked Instagram with a Friday post.

Windsor, who is known for turning up the heat from time to time, posted a scandalous photo of herself, and you won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this feels like it’s been one of the best snaps that we’ve seen out of Windsor in a very long time, and that’s saying something. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Windsor? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a solid post from the star model. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her best? No, but still worth our attention. That much is for sure. Here are a few more times she stunned us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 18, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:10am PDT