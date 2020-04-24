Khloé Kardashian Heats Things Up With Racy Pink Lingerie Shots
Khloé Kardashian definitely heated things up Friday when she shared a couple of racy lingerie shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old reality star looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snaps wearing a hot pink bra while taking selfies. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Good morning! Good morning! The sun is shining! (if you know than you know… Flashback to glam days).” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her wearing a white bikini and looking sensational!
