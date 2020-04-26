Olivia Culpo Shares Fire Instagram Picture From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot
Olivia Culpo burned up Instagram with a recent swimsuit snap.
Culpo posted a photo of herself from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
There’s no question at all that Culpo is a star in the modeling game, but it never hurts to get a reminder. That’s exactly what she accomplished here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here about this post from Culpo? I’m thinking that’s another classic example of what she’s capable of online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for an incredible show. Here are a few more times she stunned us all on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram