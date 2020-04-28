Georgia Gibbs Wins Day With Couple Of Racy Throwback Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Gibbs hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy throwback shots on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for one snap rocking a colorful bikini top and skirt. In a second picture, she poses wearing little more than black lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it in part, “Swipe to see 22 year old me and 19 year old me.. spot the difference? In the last 5 years my life has changed a lot and with that so did my hair.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

